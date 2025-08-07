A video showing a boy performing dangerous stunts while hanging from a bridge in Assam is going viral on social media, sparking a mix of shock, concern and criticism.

The clip, shared on platform X by user @nibirdeka, shows a young man clinging to the railing of the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Setu, also known as the Dhola-Sadiya Bridge, in Tinsukia district. At first glance, it appears he may be attempting suicide, prompting alarm from passersby. But moments later, he begins doing push-ups mid-air, using the edge of the bridge as support.

Dangerous Stunt on Dr Bhupen Hazarika Setu n Assam In the video, the youth can be seen dangerously hanging from the bridge’s railing All for social media glory? pic.twitter.com/qX7DfYWeof — Nibir Deka (@nibirdeka) August 5, 2025

Onlookers appear stunned by the risky stunt, with some recording the scene on their phones. Others walk away, calling the act reckless and foolish.

Social media users were quick to respond, with many condemning the stunt as irresponsible. “Such actions can pose a threat not only to one’s own life but also to the safety of others,” one user wrote. Another commented, “He should think about his family before risking his life like this.”

The video is one of many unusual clips that go viral online, but this one has raised particular concern due to the location and the risk involved. The Dhola-Sadiya Bridge, the longest in India, is a major transport link and popular spot for photos and sightseeing during travel.

Authorities have not yet commented on the incident.