During the rainy season, people often visit waterfalls or dams to spend their holidays and enjoy bathing. But just imagine how you would react if someone started urinating in the same place where people are bathing? Yes, a shocking video is going viral on social media, showing a man happily bathing in the water at Bushi Dam, a famous monsoon picnic spot located in Lonavala, Maharashtra, while another person nearby is seen urinating openly in the same stream. This video has sparked outrage online, with users strongly criticising the man who was urinating.

The video was shared from an account named @TARUNspeakss, with the caption: “No sense of citizenship! One man is enjoying bathing, and the other is urinating in the drain. This is the reason why I’ve stopped going to pools and similar drains.” Since being shared, the video has garnered 658.8k views so far.

Zero civ!c sense! One guy is enjoying the bath while the other one is p!ssing in the stream. This is the reason why I've stopped going in pools & such streams🤢 pic.twitter.com/p8uVwSsnvK — Tarun Gautam (@TARUNspeakss) August 6, 2025

Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, “Such people should be beaten and thrown down there—people don’t say anything!” Another user commented, “Negative civic sense! This isn’t even worth calling zero civic sense.” A third added, “Can you expect civic sense from those who don’t even have a shred of sympathy?”

Notably, Bushi Dam in Lonavala is a well-known tourist destination, especially popular during the monsoon season. Tourists from across Maharashtra flock here to enjoy the lush greenery and cascading waterfalls. However, the site has also become notorious for some visitors who pollute public spaces.