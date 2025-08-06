A shameful incident has come to light from Gonda district in Uttar Pradesh, where a dead body was thrown out of an ambulance along with the stretcher by a young man. What’s even more shocking is that the act was carried out in the presence of both the police and local people. The deceased, Hriday Lal, was reportedly beaten brutally during a dispute over liquor transactions. His condition became critical and he was referred to Lucknow for treatment, where he later died.

The young man’s death has left his family shattered. Adding to the heartbreak is the fact that Hriday Lal had been married just two months ago. A family that had just started a new chapter was suddenly plunged into sorrow. As his body was being transported in an ambulance, it was reportedly thrown out en route, adding another layer of trauma to the tragedy.

The disturbing act was captured in a video shared on social media via the handle @adilsiddiqui7. The video shows a man dragging the body out of the ambulance and dumping it on the road, even as onlookers watched. This incident occurred Monday, when the body was being taken for postmortem.

Following the shocking act, the victim’s family began protesting on the highway. They sat on the road in protest, and several locals joined them in solidarity. The demonstration led to a disruption in traffic flow as the crowd attempted to block the highway.

As the situation escalated, the police and administration rushed to the scene. Officials tried to calm the agitated crowd and assured them of a thorough investigation. They managed to send the body for postmortem and promised that action would be taken against those responsible.