Bhubaneswar: In a major relief for electricity consumers, the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) announced Thursday that power tariff will remain unchanged for the 2022-23 financial year.

This will certainly bring smiles to the faces of the middle-class who have already been burdened with the hike in fuel and LPG prices.

Informing about the decision, OERC secretary Priyabrata Patnaik stated the retail supply tariff for Odisha has remained unchanged for 2022-23 financial year.

“The rural low transmission (LT) domestic consumers who consume power using a proper meter and pay bills on time will also get rebate of 10 paise per unit in addition to the existing rebate,” Patnaik added.

Around 95 lakh electricity consumers in Odisha will be benefitted by the decision not to increase the tariff, said Patnaik.

The official also informed that a three per cent rebate over and above normal rebate will be allowed on the bill to the LT domestic and single phase general purpose category of consumers only and above all the rebates for payment through digital mode.

Earlier, the rebate for online payment of power tariff was at two per cent.

The OPTCL transmission charge has remained unchanged at 28 paise per unit. The mega lift consumers who use electricity for irrigation and are connected either to HT or EHT system will be treated as general purpose (GP) consumers.

They will not pay any demand charges. Also, they will get additional rebate of Rs 2 per unit (kVAh) on the respective energy charges.

The power purchase cost at GRIDCO end has been revised from 278.06 paise per unit to 297.69 paise per unit.

Hence, the power purchase cost has gone up by 19.63 paise per unit, the OERC stated.

