Badasahi: Amid allegations of unauthorized murram mining in Badasahi tehsil of Mayurbhanj district, tehsil officials seized a dumper and slapped a fine of Rs 35,000 on the extractors.

According to reports, over 100 truckloads of murram have been transported from the mining area, a few yards away from the tehsil and police station. The murram was being transported to a neighbouring district when the locals intimated it to the administration.

Tehsiladar Pruthviraj Parida along with other officials seized an excavator and a dumper from the spot Monday. Another truck managed to escape. The mafia managed to immediately unload murram before fleeing with the spot.

Locals have alleged that mafia has been carrying out illegal murram mining for a long time, but the administration had failed to act against them.

Naib sarpanch Deepak Kumar Barik said due to illegal murram quarrying, the government has been losing revenue in terms of lakhs of rupees.

The tehsildar said an on the spot inquiry will be carried out and action taken against those involved in it.