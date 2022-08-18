Bhadrak: There is no let up in crime against women and children in Bhadrak district despite the Centre and state governments launching a plethora of schemes for their protection and development, a report said. The Centre and state have taken a series of steps towards women empowerment and spending crores to implement the schemes and on conducting awareness programme. However, despite all these efforts, the atrocities against women and children are on the rise in this district.

According to reports available from the women and child desk of Bhadrak police, over 8,139 cases have been registered in various police stations of the district out of 18,155 complaints filed in the police stations during the period between 2016 and 2022 June. These cases are related to crime against women and minor girls. As many as 10,016 cases have been resolved.

Over 1,953 cases in 2016, 2,544 cases in 2017, 2,477 cases in 2018, 2,471 cases in 2019, 2,701 cases in 2020, 2,931 cases in 2021 and 3,078 cases by June 2022 have been lodged in the police stations. Many cases without being filed in the police station are being resolved between the two opposite parties. Four voluntary outfits — Asiana, Fellowship, Onestop Centre and Sakhi are working towards rehabilitation of tortured women and children. These outfits have Swadhar homes and openair shelters where the homeless, tortured, victims of atrocities, kidnapped minor girls and women abandoned by their husbands are being rehabilitated and given training in various vocational course to make them self reliant and help them earn their livelihood on their own without depending on others.