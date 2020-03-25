Sambalpur: Even though the Odisha government has issued the advisory of avoiding public gathering i.e. more than seven people in one place in order to avoid the spread of novel coronavirus, the Sambalpur Public Works Department (PWD) and the Rural Development (RD) departments are not implementing the same. The two departments are employing more than seven labourers at various construction sites. Hence the advisory on social distancing is being ignored.

Various developmental works like construction of bridges, government buildings and roads were in progress when the deadly coronavirus hit Odisha. Since then the Odisha government and the Centre has been harping on the importance of social distancing.

However, it has been observed that both the RD and PWD departments in the district are flouting the rules. More than seven labourers, both women and men are being seen working at places without wearing masks and in unhygienic conditions.

Contractors who have engaged the labourers have not adopted any precautionary measures. Facilities like hand wash, sanitisers, masks have not been provided and cleanliness has totally been ignored at the work place.

“There have been strict directions from the PWD and RD departments that all ongoing works must be completed by March failing which bills will not be cleared. So we are trying our best to finish the work,” informed a contractor on condition of anonymity. It is because of this apprehension of non-payment the contractors are working round the clock to complete the projects using more than seven labourers.

When asked Rural Development (RD) department superintendent, Sanjya Kumar Patra said Wednesday that they are yet to receive any direction from the Odisha government to suspend work.

“We haven’t got any order from the state government to stop construction. So we have not suspended work,” stated Patra. “However we have asked the contractors to take all necessary precautions like providing of masks and santisers to the labourers,” Patra added.

Pradip Panda, the president of the Contractors’ Association here said that are yet to receive any notification from the state government to suspend work. He stated that the time earlier notified for the completion of the projects should be extended.

PNN