Bangalore: Amid charges and counter-charges between Karnataka’s ruling BJP and the opposition Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S), police denied lockdown violations at the wedding of former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Gowda with Revathi at a farmhouse near Bidadi in Ramanagara district Friday.

“Lockdown norms were followed and about 100 people, including family members and close relatives of Kumaraswamy were allowed to attend the wedding at the farmhouse earlier in the day,” Bidadi police sub-inspector C. Bhaskar said.

“As the lockdown is strictly enforced, 40 vehicles with police passes were allowed to enter the road to the farmhouse from the state highway at Bidadi,” he added.

Though some people from nearby villages came to the highway when the marriage was underway, they were dispersed, as only those whose names were cleared by the district authority were allowed to proceed to the farmhouse in cars, reiterated Bhaskar.

Rubbishing allegations by ruling BJP’s district unit president M Rudresh that several people thronged the farmhouse to view the wedding in violation of the lockdown, Kumaraswamy’s media secretary K.C. Sadananda told IANS about 45-50 family members and relatives of the Gowda clan were present at the farmhouse.

“Lockdown norms were followed for the wedding, which was held inside the farmhouse. Besides family members and relatives, only drivers, cooks, waiters and servants were present. The entire event was recorded by cameras installed around the place for proof and to counter any charge of violation,” he said.

Rudresh, who did not respond to IANS calls, was heard telling local TV channels that more than the permitted 100 people were present around the farmhouse for a glimpse of the ceremony.

To this, Sadananda said: “If Rudresh has visual evidence of the lockdown violation, he can submit it to the local police for investigation. As per norms, social or physical distancing was maintained by all during event.”

Though the couple and family members, including Kumaraswamy, his wife Anita, father H.D. Deve Gowda and mother Chinnammma did not wear the masks at the wedding ceremony, which was inside the house, they wore masks at breakfast and lunch.

“No guideline to wear masks inside a house. The farmhouse is in the district (Ramanagara) which is a green spot without a single case of coronavirus till date,” added Sadandada.

Even media persons were not allowed to the farmhouse in compliance with the lockdown norms.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan told reporters here that he had asked the district’s Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police to inquire into the charge that lockdown guidelines were violated.

“Permission was given for the wedding but with guidelines to maintain social distancing and wearing of face masks by all those attending the ceremony. If there is a violation, action will be taken,” he said.

Nikhil, 28, got engaged to Revathi, 22, a grandniece of state Congress leader M. Krishnappa, in Bengaluru February 10.

IANS