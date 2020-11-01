Mumbai: Actor Amitabh Bachchan feels there is no need to please the entire world, even though one might feel the urge to do so at a young age. The veteran actor Saturday took to his verified Instagram account to share a collage of images where he is seen observing his face closely in a mirror.

“The only person you have to face in the morning is yourself. When younger, feels like you have to please entire world. No. Do what makes you happy, create life you want to live for . You’ll see someone you truly love staring back at you every morning if you can do that,” wrote Big B.

The actor also took to his blog to share photographs, clicked on the sets of his quiz show “Kaun Banega Crorepati”.

Bachchan mentioned in his blog post: “The work in its regimen .. the effort to keep the crew in a condition of the stapled pin, stuck and together and to play their involved participation..”

“But the day in its ‘karmveer’ slays the emotional threads and there is such deep emotion to the stories and they that work for them .. it moves to all in the flow of those water ducts that adorn our eyes..”

“To say that these stories of living individuals does not move one is an understatement .. they are incredibly gifted in mind and thought.”