Cuttack: The Orissa High Court has directed the state government not to form any new districts without its consent.

Hearing a writ petition filed by president of Rairangpur Bar Association Akshaya Kumar Mohanty Thursday, a division bench of Acting Chief Justice BR Sarangi and Justice Murahari Sri Raman ruled that the state government’s district reorganisation process can proceed. However, the bench specified that no final order can be passed by the state without obtaining the consent of the High Court.

Mohanty, in his petition, had alleged that numerous districts were created in the state without any defined criteria and solely at the discretion of the government.

Advocate General AK Parija and Additional Government Advocate DK Mohanty represented the government and requested additional time to gather instructions on the issue from the government.

Next hearing in the case will take place two weeks after the winter holidays.

