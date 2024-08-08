Bhubaneswar: The BJP government in Odisha has decided not to open any new liquor shop in the state in the current financial year, Excise Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said Thursday.

“To further streamline the existing excise policy, we have decided that no new liquor shop will be opened in the state this financial year,” Harichandan told media persons here.

Stating that the sale of illicit liquor poses a major challenge for the government, he said, some changes have been made to the Excise policy, which will remain in force for another eight months.

To completely curb the sale of illicit liquor, the state government will come up with a new excise policy, he added.

After mineral resources, the Odisha government generates major sources of its annual revenue from the sale of liquor. The excise revenue has increased many folds from Rs 1,780.29 crore in the year 2013-14 to Rs 6,455.06 crore by the year 2022-23.

Currently, 1,163 foreign liquor ‘off’ shops (only for counter sale), 702 ‘on’ shops (one can consume in the premises), 19 ‘on’ clubs, 56 beer parlours and 36 military canteens are operating in the state.

PTI