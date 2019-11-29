Bhubaneswar: Citing poor response for identification of agencies to operate and maintain 21 public parks in the Capital city, Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) here has cancelled the Expression Of Interest (EOI) for the same.

Earlier in October this year, the BDA had put Request For Proposals (RFP) document to select agencies for operation and maintenance of 21 parks in the city. The period for the availability of RFP documents had been set from October 4 to 21. Following this, technical and financial proposals were also to be followed.

“The RFP for the maintenance of the parks had been invited and the appropriate agency was to bide for a year. However, observing poor response from the parties, the proposal has now been withdrawn,” the order stated.

The BDA has 57 parks under its authority. The parks selected for maintenance by agencies are M.L.A. Colony (Panchasakha Park) at M.L.A. Colony; Unit-VIII park at Gopabandhu Nagar; Sishu Udyaan park at Unit – II; Gyana Patnaik Park at Unit – I; N-1 Park at Nayapalli; Nayapalli Nayapalli N-2 Park at Nayapalli; N-3 Park at Nayapalli; VIP Park at Nayapalli; RPRC Boundary side park at Nayapalli; Nayapalli N-6 Park at Nayapalli; Rental Colony Park at Nayapalli; Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukharjee Park at Vani Vihar; Bhoinagar Park at Unit-IX; Sahid Nagar Park at Sahid Nagar; Yudhistir Das Park at Nayapalli and Kharavela Park in Khandagiri.

The payment to the selected agency was to be made on the bills raised on monthly basis, passed by concerned authority within 15 days of receipt of bill.

Deduction from the bill was mandated if manpower deployed was less than agreed upon, which is 12.