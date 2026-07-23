New Delhi: The Delhi Police Thursday said there is no plan of a crackdown on the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar, dismissing claims made by former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal that security personnel could take such steps against the protesters.

“There is no plan of Delhi Police to crack down on the ongoing protest tonight as is being conveyed. You (Kejriwal) are advised to refrain from spreading or circulating any misleading/unverified information,” police said in a post on X in response to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader’s claim.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal in a post on X said, “Order to close all shops in CP by 6:30 PM this evening and intense security. Piles of ambulances. Will the central government once again attack its students at Jantar Mantar today?”

The New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA), citing the prevailing situation in and around the area, advised all offices, shops and restaurants at Connaught Place to close their establishments by 6:30 pm Thursday.

In an advisory issued Thursday, the traders’ body said the decision was taken following telephonic advice from the chairperson and the vice-chairperson of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), who said all commercial establishments at Connaught Place should be shut by 6:30 pm.