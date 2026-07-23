Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Thursday termed “completely wrong” the behavior of a police driver seen in a viral video threatening student protesters with false narcotics charges, adding that immediate disciplinary action has been initiated against him.

Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, assured that a probe is underway, but cautioned that anti-social elements were attempting to spark anarchy under the banner of the student movement.

“The police official is completely wrong. We condemn it. Immediate action has been taken against the police officer and the matter is being investigated,” Fadnavis told reporters, adding that videos of policemen being assaulted during the agitation had also surfaced.

“Some people were pelting stones and attacking policemen. They were not there to fight for students’ demands but were trying to create anarchy by taking advantage of the protest. The organisers should keep such elements away,” he said.

Also Read: https://www.orissapost.com/viral-video-cop-openly-threatens-students-with-false-drug-charges/

The chief minister’s remarks came after a 25-second video went viral, purportedly showing a police driver warning two detained youths that they would face fabricated drug charges if they joined further protests.

“If I find you here again, I will put 50 grams of ‘powder’ in your pocket. You won’t get bail, and your entire life will be ruined. We are facing a lot of difficulties because of you people,” the driver in the video was heard telling the students.

Taking serious note of the viral video, a senior police official said that an inquiry has been initiated into the matter.

“After verifying the facts, the driver concerned has been removed from his present posting till the completion of the inquiry,” the official said.

The viral video sparked a fierce political backlash, with the Congress accusing the state government of indulging in “hooliganism in khaki” to crush democratic dissent. Maharashtra Congress demanded a high-level investigation into the conduct of the police force.

Highlighting the clip on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the Mumbai Congress stated, “If this is true, it’s not just an attempt to intimidate students, but a direct attack on democratic rights. Raising one’s voice is not a crime. Students’ questions should be answered with accountability, not threats.”

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal termed the threats a “black mark on democracy,” stating that stooping to such tactics to silence young voices reflects extreme repression.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Vijay Wadettiwar launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP-led government, alleging systematic misuse of the police force to intimidate the protesting youth.

Describing policeman’s behaviour as “hooliganism in khaki” and “worse than during British rule,” Wadettiwar questioned where the police intended to procure the drugs mentioned in the threat and added that such actions severely undermine the police force’s core motto of protecting the righteous and punishing the wicked.

Supriya Shrinate, a Congress Working Committee (CWC) member and party spokesperson, alleged that CM Fadnavis’ police force was threatening student protesters with framing them in false cases.

“But the students’ reaction shows they aren’t afraid in the slightest. Well done, Gen Z-so proud of you!”, she posted on X.

Mumbai has recently seen multiple demonstrations held in solidarity with the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party-led students’ agitation in New Delhi.