New Delhi: Following the lathi charge on students protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, demonstrations have spread to Mumbai, where a large number of students have taken to the streets. As protests intensified, a video purportedly showing a Mumbai Police officer threatening student protesters has gone viral, triggering outrage on social media.

In the viral video, a police officer is seen forcing three students into a vehicle and allegedly telling them: “I’m letting you go for now, but if you’re seen at this protest again, no one will be more hurt than me. If you still don’t listen, I’ll put 50 grams of powder in each of your pockets, which will land you in jail for life and ruin your lives. So don’t be seen at these protests again.” He further says, “We’re suffering because of you, and you might end up coming back here again.” The three students appear visibly frightened during the exchange.

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The clip has sparked widespread debate online, with many users expressing anger over the alleged threat. One user wrote that the country’s youth were being treated unfairly. Another commented that the officer’s remarks suggested he had access to illegal drugs. Some described the policeman as a “thug,” while others reacted with sarcasm and humour.