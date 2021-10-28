Raighar: Both the central and the state governments are spending crores of rupees toward rural electrification. But many remote and tribal-dominated villages in Nabarangpur district are still in the dark. Electricity is still a dream for them. There are villages in Raighar block where people still illuminate their house with oil lamps, a report said.

Gudripara village of Jodingan panchayat is a case in point. The village is on the borders of Chhattisgarh. The villagers are angry over lack of electricity and said they would give right reply to leaders in the coming elections.

It was learnt that there are 37 such villages under Raighar block where electricity is yet to be provided.

As many as 50 families, mostly tribals, living in the village have been awaiting electricity over years. They are upset over the difficulties they have to undergo without lighting facilities.

“Both the administration and the people’s representatives have hardly paid attention to our development and basic facilities like electricity. The electrification work in the village has not gone beyond installation of electric implements, boards and meters in houses. Elections come and go, but leaders only assure to do everything. In reality, nothing is done for us,” some villagers lamented.

As there is little hope for electricity, some people out of frustration have removed electric implements from their houses.

Villagers like Menganath Gand, Jugdev Gand, Dul Gand, Sadu Gand and Ramesh Gand said they have drawn the attention of the administration toward the need for lighting in the village, but to no avail. “Several other villages have been electrified. Our village has been left out. Elections are coming and leaders will get their replies,” villagers rued.

As for the issue, junior engineer of the energy department, Pradip Kumar Choudhary said a proposal has been given to the administration to include the village in Biju Gram Jyoti Yojana.

He also said proposals have been sent for provision of electricity in 37 villages under this block.

PNN