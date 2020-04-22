Bhubaneswar: In a respite to power consumers amidst COVID-19 pandemic, the state power regulator—Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) has kept the power tariff unchanged for 2020-21.

The power tariffs were also not hiked last two years—2018-19 and 2019-20. “Considering the COVID-19 situation there has been no hike in Retail Supply Tariff (RST) and Bulk Supply Price (BSP). However, if the situation improves during the course of the year the revision of RST and BSP may be considered at appropriate time under Section 62 (4) of the Act,” the OERC said in its order.

Like in the previous fiscal, domestic consumers will have to pay tariff at Rs 2.50 per unit for the first 50 units, Rs 4.30 per unit above 50 units and up to 200 units, Rs 5.30 per unit above 200 and up to 400 units. The tariff has been fixed at Rs 5.70 per unit above 400 units per month.