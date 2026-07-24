Amid protests by the CJP demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, an old video of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has gone viral on social media. The clip is being widely shared in the context of the ongoing political developments and has sparked fresh debate online.

The viral video features Rajnath Singh speaking at an old press conference. The caption on the video reads, “Ministers don’t resign in the Modi government.”* In the clip, Singh says, “Ministers don’t resign. This isn’t the UPA government, it’s the NDA government. And let me add, our ministers don’t do the kind of work that their ministers used to do.”

The video has resurfaced at a time when demands for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan have intensified during the CJP protests. As a result, many social media users are sharing Rajnath Singh’s old remarks while drawing parallels with the current political situation.

The viral clip has triggered mixed reactions online. While some users linked the statement to the demand for Pradhan’s resignation, others said the circumstances have changed or argued that the old remarks were being taken out of context. The debate over the video continues across social media platforms.