Bhubaneswar: Amid ongoing protests of doctors over the RG Kar rape-murder incident, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Saturday alleged that there was no rule of law in West Bengal and people were in a “revolt mode”.

West Bengal has witnessed massive protests of doctors and common people after the body of a woman doctor, who was allegedly raped and murdered, was found in state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata August 9.

Speaking on the sidelines of a function here, the senior BJP leader said, “It is a matter of great concern that there is no law and order in West Bengal. The people are in a revolt mode and the situation is not fine in that state.”

Reacting to BJD president and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik’s allegation that the BJP came to power in Odisha by “peddling lies”, Pradhan said, “Winning and losing is part of politics and there is no need to get too much elated or demoralised about the outcome.”

“Some people in Odisha used to call BJP a ‘signboard party’. Now the party has the opportunity to serve the people. Whatever responsibility has been entrusted by people, we should do it,” Pradhan said.

Patnaik, while launching his party’s annual ‘Jan Sampark Padayatra’ October 2, had accused the BJP of misleading people.

Pradhan paid tributes to a statue of Shahid Baji Rout during his birth anniversary celebrations at Jaydev Bhawan, attended a BJP membership drive at Punjab Bhawan, a plantation drive at Buddha Jayanti Park, joined a ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ programme at Mangala Basti and also attended a Nijukti Samaroha (teachers’ recruitment drive) at Kalinga Stadium here, officials said.

