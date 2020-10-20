New Delhi: There has been no scarcity in oxygen supply in the last 10 months. The daily production capacity has been enhanced to 6,862 metric tonne by September. The production capacity is projected to further increase to 7,191 metric tonne by the end of October, the Health Ministry said Tuesday. This was disclosed by secretary of the Health Ministry, Rajesh Bhushan here Tuesday. He said that the Centre has initiated the process of installing 246 oxygen generation plants in 18 states and Union Territories in the first phase. So far 67 were at various stages of completion.

In the second phase, 150 more such plants in 30 states and UTs would be installed, Bhushan said. He added India was in a ‘comfortable position’ in terms of oxygen availability.

“There has been no shortage of oxygen in the last 10 months. There is no paucity at present also. We are in an extremely comfortable position,” Bhushan informed.

Bhushan shared other details also. He said the number of patients on oxygen support, which includes those in ICU, ventilator and oxygen supported beds, increased from 43,022 September 1 to 75,000 in the third week of that month. The number then started declining and as of Tuesday it was over 57,000, he said.

“Though there has been a dip, it is still higher as compared to the September 1 figure. However, it should not be a reason to worry as our capacity is much higher,” the health secretary said.

Elucidating further, Bhushan said on an average, 2,397 metric tonne of medical oxygen was consumed daily from September 2 to 8. Even then 15,282 metric tonne of oxygen was in stock at the end of the week.

The average consumption increased to 2,791MT per day from September 9 to September 15, which was the peak period of consumption. Despite that, 14,932MT oxygen was left in stock at the end of the week, Bhushan informed. Consumption came down to 2,503MT per day from October 6 to 14 and 17,103 MT was left at the end of the week, he added.

“Oxygen production capacity has been enhanced from 5,913MT in April to 6,862MT in September. It will be further increased to 7191MT by the end of October,” the health secretary said.

Giving other details, Bhushan said more than 9.6 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far. The cumulative, weekly and daily positivity rate was 7.90 per cent, 6.0 per cent and 4.5 per cent respectively.