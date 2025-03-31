Bikalananda Kar’s Rasagola from Salepur is a household favourite confectionery outlet in Odisha. Decades ago, Bikalananda Kar started this sweets business under a banyan tree, selling rasagolas and bara dalma. He would travel to fairs and festivals, using his skills to attract customers. Inspired by his entrepreneurial spirit, his family has carried the business forward across generations.

Today, nearly a century later, his granddaughters, Sai Sibani Kar and Saipriya Kar, continue his legacy. In an exclusive interview with OrissaPOST, they share insights about the business and its expansion.

Can you tell us about your early life and what led you to enter the confectionery industry?

This business was started by my late grandfather in 1924-25 in Salepur, Odisha. He began in a small hut, making rasagolas by hand, along with a few other traditional sweets like chhena gaja and gulab jamun.

Over time, the business was passed down to the second generation—my father and his brothers—who introduced mechanisation and proper packaging to expand our reach. Growing up, my father always involved me in discussions about the business—its challenges, decisions, and future prospects. Those conversations sparked my interest in this venture.

Even during my college days, I knew I would eventually join the family business. After completing my B.Com and an MBA in Hospitality Management, I officially stepped in around 7–8 years ago. My education has helped me understand modern business dynamics while staying true to our brand’s legacy. My younger sister, Saipriya, and I have decided to take the family business to new heights.

With the growing market base in this business, what is your unique selling point?

Our philosophy has always been simple: Deliver the best quality food at a nominal price. We never compromise on quality, and we ensure that every customer who walks in gets exactly what they need. Whether it’s traditional sweets or new-age fusion desserts, we focus on taste, affordability, and variety under one roof.

How do you keep up with the surging competition in this industry?

The food industry is highly competitive, with numerous brands offering sweets, snacks, baked goods, and more. Our approach has always been to evolve with time while maintaining the authenticity of our products.

We also recognised the health-conscious shift in consumer preferences. That’s why we became the first brand in Odisha to launch Stevia Rasagola, a sugar-free version that has been well-received by diabetic and health-conscious consumers. This ability to innovate while staying true to our core product has helped us stay ahead in the market.

What impact has online delivery had on your sales?

Online delivery has been a game changer for us. Earlier, rasagola was mostly a local delight, but now we can ship it across the country and even internationally. E-commerce platforms have helped us reach customers who otherwise wouldn’t have access to our products. It has also pushed us to improve our packaging and shelf-life techniques to ensure freshness upon delivery.

What makes Bikalananda Kar’s Rasagola so special?

Our rasagola is unique because it follows a traditional Odia recipe passed down through generations. The texture, flavour, and method of preparation make it different from any other variant in the market.

But beyond the taste, it’s also about authenticity. We are the only brand with the official GI tag for Odisha’s rasagola, proving our product’s originality and historical significance. Moreover, every sweet we make carries the blessings of Lord Jagannath. For us, rasagola isn’t just a dessert—it’s a cultural and spiritual heritage of Odisha. That’s what makes it truly special.

How has your journey been so far? Do you have any expansion plans?

The journey has been both challenging and rewarding. Transitioning from a small-scale business to a nationally recognised brand was not easy. At present, our packed rasagola is exported globally, and we are continuously working on increasing its shelf life without compromising on taste.

We have also expanded into bakery products, chocolates, ice creams, and namkeen, ensuring we cater to every segment of the market.

With decades of experience, what advice would you give to newcomers in this business?

The food industry is one of the most challenging and risky sectors because you are directly responsible for something people consume. Maintaining hygiene, quality, and consistency is non-negotiable. Many brands emerge every year, but only those who prioritise quality and customer trust can sustain in the long run.

Shortcuts might give quick profits, but they don’t create lasting brands. One lesson I’ve learnt from my father is that there are no shortcuts in business. Hard work, patience, and continuous improvement are the only ways to build a brand that lasts for generations.

PNN