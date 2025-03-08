ARINDAM GANGULY, OP

Bhubaneswar: The state government Friday instructed the Energy department not to cut power supply of consumers during the oncoming summer months in the event they failed to pay their bills. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said the decision has been taken keeping in mind the inconveniences it will cause during the scorching season. “We have issued instructions to the Energy department to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the summer season. We have also directed them that if anyone is not able to pay electricity bills must not suffer any power cut during this hot weather,” Pujari said.

Addressing a press conference Pujari said that keeping in mind the heatwave likely this year, all departments have been directed to take appropriate action. He said according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, there is no possibility of heatwave in the state at present. “However, we are monitoring the situation on a daily basis,” he said. Pujari instructed the Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water and the Housing & Urban Development departments to identify water-stressed areas in various villages, padas and wards and ensure drinking water supply. He also instructed them to provide water through tankers, open drinking water service centres and water tanks at marketplaces, bus stands and other crowded places, repair old tube wells, expedite piped water supply system, make arrangements for providing daytime shelter to the homeless and needy in shelter homes and community centres in rural and urban areas. The Water Resources department has been instructed to provide required water to the canals from reservoirs.

The Fisheries and Animal Resources Development department has been instructed to make arrangements for drinking water for roaming animals and cattle. Schools, colleges and technical educational institutions have been asked to ensure repair of defunct tube wells and keep sufficient ORS available. Outdoor activities have been banned in schools and colleges during hot weather. The departments of School and Mass Education, Higher Education, Skill Development and Technical Education have been directed to change the school timings as per the advance information on heatwave. Similarly, the Women & Child Development department has been directed to provide drinking water facilities and sufficient ORS packets to ASHA and Anganwadi workers. Anganwadi centres also have to be kept open only in the morning hours, the minister said.

The Health and Family Welfare department and OSDMA have been instructed to arrange for treatment of heatstroke patients in PHCs, CHCs and district headquarters hospitals, along with making life-saving medicines, saline and ORS available. Arrangements for sunstroke awareness among the public, training of district level and other medical officers on sunstroke management in health centres will be provided by OSDMA. “Funds will be provided for this,” he said. The Information and Public Relations department and OSDMA have been directed to create awareness among the public regarding summer season by publishing posters, leaflets and dos and don’ts for the protection of human and animal resources.