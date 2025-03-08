Sambalpur: Most state-run primary schools across Sambalpur district are embroiled in long-standing land issues, which remain unresolved despite government assurances. While most of the high schools and higher secondary schools have been granted permanent land pattas, nearly 90 per cent of primary schools running in the district continue to struggle with land-related uncertainties, affecting their stability and future development.

Regarding the lack of land pattas, state Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari in August, last year had promised that all the educational institutions in the district, which are functioning in uncertainty, will be allotted land pattas by the end of December. However, the newly elected BJP government in state seems to have forgotten the promise, leaving functioning and development of schools in limbo. As per the data provided by the District Education Office, all 36 higher secondary schools and 173 out of 193 high schools in the district have so far received permanent land pattas, effectively addressing their land concerns.

Additionally, a decision was also made to separate Gangadhar Meher Higher Secondary School and Government Women’s Higher Secondary School from Gangadhar Meher University (GMU) and Government Women’s College, respectively. While land has been identified for both the educational institutions at various locations in Sambalpur city, land pattas have not been officially issued yet. According to reports, 3 acre land at Professor Colony near Budharaja under Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) and 2.5 acre land owned by Budharaja Temple were designated for the Gangadhar Meher Higher Secondary School.

Similarly, decision has been taken to acquire land near Putibandh for the Government Women’s Higher Secondary School. Despite these decisions, the process remains incomplete with no final land allocation made so far. The situation is far direr for primary schools, where land patta allocation has been slow and dismal. Out of 1,045 primary schools across nine blocks in Sambalpur district, only 133 have received permanent land pattas. As per reports, the status of block-wise distribution of land pattas to the primary schools in the district is as follows: 13 out of 128 schools in Bamra block, 21 out of 161 schools in Dhankauda block, 17 out of 131 schools in Jamankira block, 21 out of 107 schools in Jujomura block, 16 out of 90 schools in Kuchinda block, 17 out of 94 schools in Maneswar block, 19 out of 106 schools in Naktideul block, eight out of 121 schools in Rairakhol block, and only one out of 107 schools in Rengali block. The slow progress of land patta allocation to primary schools raises serious concerns about the state government’s ability to fulfill its commitment. While most of the higher secondary schools and high schools have resolved their land issues, primary schools in rural areas remain the worst affected. “Many primary schools either lack their own land or do not have proper land ownership documents, making it difficult to issue permanent land pattas,” admitted an official from the Education department, who did not want to be named. The ongoing land crisis raises serious concerns about the future of primary education in the district, as uncertainty over land ownership continues to hinder the development of these schools.