Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Prem Kumar Jha Tuesday confirmed that there are currently no tigers in Satkosia.

Speaking to reporters, Jha said Satkosia is now officially devoid of tigers. He added that there is no plan at present to reintroduce tigers into the sanctuary. “Tigers were present in Satkosia five years ago, but none remain now,” he said.

He further noted that Similipal Tiger Reserve continues to house two types of tigers: the standard (normal) Bengal tiger and the rare melanistic (black) tiger. As per the state’s tiger census, conducted every four years, there are currently 30 tigers in Similipal. Cubs are included in the count only after they reach two years of age, Jha clarified.

It can be mentioned here that Satkosia Tiger Reserve is located in the heartland of Odisha and spread over four districts, such as Angul, Cuttack, Boudh and Nayagarh. It is the natural habitat of two endangered species — the freshwater crocodile and the gharial.

It covers an area of 1136.7 sq km, including a buffer of 440.26 sq km. The area is also a part of the Mahanadi Elephant Reserve. Satkosia is the meeting point of two biogeographic regions of India: the Deccan Peninsula and the Eastern Ghats.

PNN