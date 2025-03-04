Spring is the perfect season to explore India, with blooming landscapes and pleasant weather. If you’re looking to escape the crowds, here are seven hidden gems that offer breathtaking natural beauty and a peaceful retreat.

1. Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

Nestled in the eastern Himalayas, Tawang is a scenic town dotted with rhododendron forests and ancient monasteries. The Tawang Monastery, India’s largest, stands against a stunning mountainous backdrop. Spring brings vibrant flowers, lush valleys, and crystal-clear skies, making it an ideal time to visit.

2. Mawlynnong, Meghalaya

Famed as Asia’s cleanest village, Mawlynnong is a hidden paradise of manicured gardens, flower-laden pathways, and the stunning Living Root Bridges. Spring enhances its beauty with fresh blooms, misty mornings, and serene waterfalls, making it an ideal nature getaway.

3. Valley of flowers, Uttarakhand

While this UNESCO World Heritage Site is most famous in monsoon, spring is when the first flowers start blooming. This picturesque valley is home to rare Himalayan flora, creating a vibrant carpet of colours against the backdrop of snow-capped peaks.

4. Satkosia Gorge, Odisha

Located along the majestic Mahanadi River, Satkosia Gorge is one of Odisha’s most beautiful natural wonders, where the river cuts through the Eastern Ghats, creating a stunning gorge. The area is part of the Satkosia Tiger Reserve, offering a rich biodiversity including tigers, elephants, and various bird species. Spring is an ideal time to visit, with pleasant weather enhancing the lush greenery and providing opportunities for boat rides, wildlife spotting, and nature walks.

5. Munsiyari, Uttarakhand

Often called the ‘Little Kashmir’ of Uttarakhand, Munsiyari offers mesmerising views of the Panchachuli peaks. Spring transforms this quaint hill town into a dreamlike destination, with blooming rhododendrons and ideal conditions for trekking to Khaliya Top.

6. Lepchajagat, West Bengal

A peaceful hamlet near Darjeeling, Lepchajagat is the perfect escape for solitude seekers. Spring unveils a fresh coat of greenery, with breathtaking views of Kanchenjunga at sunrise. Birdwatchers can also enjoy spotting rare Himalayan species in this untouched paradise.

7. Varkala, Kerala

Situated in the Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala, Varkala is a coastal town known for its stunning cliffs adjacent to the Arabian Sea. The Varkala Beach, also known as Papanasam Beach, is famed for its natural springs and pristine sands. Springtime offers pleasant weather, making it ideal for beach activities, Ayurvedic treatments, and exploring local temples.

This spring, skip the mainstream destinations and immerse yourself in the untouched beauty of these hidden gems!

PNN