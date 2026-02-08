By Arindam Ganguly, OP

Popular Hindi film actor Manoj Pahwa, known for his work in movies and series such as Ready, Main Tera Hero, Dhamaal and most recently Ba**ds of Bollywood*, was just in Bhubaneswar for the promotion of his upcoming film Assi, a courtroom drama over a rape case starring top actress Taapsee Pannu. On the sidelines of the event, Sunday POST had a breezy chat with the actor.

What was your experience like in Bhubaneswar?

This is my maiden trip to this Temple City. I’ve really enjoyed the Odia cuisine, especially fish and dahi pakhala.

What led the makers to begin the promotion from Bhubaneswar?

We don’t often get the chance to visit cities like Bhubaneswar because films like Assi don’t always reach smaller cities, which is unfortunate. That’s why we decided to start our promotions here.

Tell us about the movie and your character.

As you’ve seen in the trailer, I play the role of a father whose son is accused of rape. My character, like any parent, tries to protect his child, believing that his son may have made a mistake but doesn’t deserve severe punishment. It reflects a universal parental instinct—seeing your child as fundamentally good, even when they’ve erred.

You’ve worked with director Anubhav Sinha multiple times. How has that experience been?

I am very grateful to him for giving me such substantial roles, which few others have offered. For many years, people mostly cast me in comic roles, which I’m fine with because they suit me. But Anubhav sees something different in me. He gives me serious and meaningful roles, and that brings a huge sense of responsibility. I value the faith he has shown in me.

What’s it like working closely with your wife Seema Pahwa and in-law Pankaj Kapur?

Seema and I have been together for fifty years. We started in theatre, worked as co-actors, and eventually our personal relationship grew from there. We often discuss our roles and have healthy creative conversations. As for Pankaj, I grew up watching his films, and I’ve had the opportunity to work with him, which has been a wonderful experience.

What are your future plans, and how do you approach roles that are similar?

As an actor, you receive different offers, and sometimes, roles may seem similar. I try to choose roles that allow me to explore different aspects of a character. One thing I’ve learned as an actor is that no two people in this world are the same, so even if a character seems similar on paper, it can always be portrayed differently. The challenge is to bring something fresh each time.

Do you think streaming platforms have changed the scope for an actor like you?

Yes, absolutely. Streaming platforms have increased the work and opportunity. They give scope for different kinds of stories and allow series and shows to be seen by a wider audience, which was not possible earlier. This is a very positive development.