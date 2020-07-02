Ganjam: Even though the Ganjam district administration has been taking various steps to contain the spread of the coronavirus from the gropund zero level, the deadly virus is capturing most of the residents of the district under its tentacles.

With 14 deaths and 1041 recoveries cases, Ganjam has the highest number of 416 active cases.

Taking another step as a precautionary measure to stop the spread of COVID-19 the district administration banned the movement of vehicles in the district till July 31.

No vehicles please till 31 July.

Except agriculture, goods and health purposes , all vehicles movement banned in Ganjam from 1st July. Please cooperate. All r requested not to leave their place & not to travel more than 1 km. Senior citizens must stay at home. @CMO_Odisha — Collector & District Magistrate, Ganjam (@Ganjam_Admin) July 2, 2020

On other hand the district administration has given a green signal for the residents to ply those with agriculture, goods, and health purposes.

Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange has requested people not to travel more than 1 km from their place and urged the senior citizens to stay at home.

The district administration has issued fresh guidelines Wednesday for phase 2 of the unlocking in the month of July keeping in mind the rising number of cases. According to the guidelines, the curfew will be imposed from 4:00pm till 6:00am in the next day in the district.

PNN