Bhubaneswar: BJD chief Naveen Patnaik Saturday congratulated the country’s youth after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Union Education Minister amid nationwide protests over the alleged NEET question paper leak.

Patnaik, who had earlier demanded Pradhan’s resignation following the alleged assault on protesting students in Delhi July 20, said the development reflected the power of public opinion.

“Congratulate the young people of India, especially the Gen Z, for this victory. Accountability and sensitivity to public opinion are integral values of a strong democracy,” said the former Odisha chief minister in a social media post.

He added that “nobody is above the will of the people” and that the voices of the youth deserve to be heard.

I congratulate the young people of India, especially the Gen Z for this victory. Accountability and sensitivity to public opinion are integral values of a strong democracy. Nobody is above the will of the people. Voices of our people especially of the youth, deserve to be heard.… — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) July 25, 2026

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, however, lauded Pradhan’s contribution to the education sector and described his resignation as an act of moral responsibility.

Majhi said Pradhan, the MP of Sambalpur, had spearheaded transformative reforms, including the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which laid a strong foundation for the future of millions of students.

“Prioritising high moral values above all else, his decision to resign reflects deep principles and an unwavering dedication to public service,” the CM said, while sharing Pradhan’s resignation letter in Hindi.

The Odisha unit of the CPI(M) also welcomed Pradhan’s resignation, calling it a victory for the student movement.

CPI(M) state secretary Suresh Panigrahy congratulated students and youth for their “historic struggle”, saying their determination, sacrifice and democratic protest had forced the Union minister to step down.

“It is an important victory for the student and youth movement of the country and for Indian democracy,” Panigrahy said.