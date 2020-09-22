Mumbai: Actress Payal Ghosh has come into the limelight after accusing filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment.

Payal took to her social media handle alleging sexual harassment from Kashyap. He also tagged PM Narendra Modi in her tweet and demanded justice. However, these allegations of Payal have been rejected by Kashyap.

@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help! https://t.co/1q6BYsZpyx — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 19, 2020

Meanwhile, an old tweet of Payal is now going viral on social media. In this tweet, Payal talked about rape.

Payal’s tweet is in stark contradiction of what she alleges. In the tweet, Payal rubbishes rumours of B-town being a cesspit of harassment towards women.

“Nobody rape here, they try to take chance if you are not comfortable, walk away as simple, no need to make so much drama,” Payal’s tweet reads which she shared in October, 2018.

A screenshot of the tweet went viral on social media with Twitter users questioning her about the same.

After the allegations, Kashyap has shared the statement of his lawyer Priyanka Khimani on his official Twitter and Instagram accounts.

The statement reads, “These allegations are completely false, malicious and dishonest. It is sad that a social movement as important as the #MeToo movement has been co-opted by vested interests and reduced to a mere tool for character assassination. Fictitious allegations of this nature seriously undermine movement and seek to unconscionably trade upon the pain and trauma of the actual victims of sexual harassment and abuse. My client has been fully advised of his rights and remedies in law and intends to pursue them to the fullest extent.”

Notably, Payal has also slammed actresses like Richa Chadha and Huma Qureshi over this matter.

