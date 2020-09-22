Mumbai: Actress Payal Ghosh, who has levelled sexual harassment allegations against Anurag Kashyap, is all set to file a police complaint against the filmmaker here Monday. Payal Ghosh’s lawyer said the complaint will be registered at Oshiwara Police Station.

“I will be reaching at Payal’s Residence at 8.00pm and will proceed to Oshiwara police station at about 8.30 to 9.00pm for registration of crime,” Payal Ghosh’s advocate Nitin Satpute shared in a statement.

Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi actress Payal Ghosh has brought #metoo allegation against Anurag Kashyap. In an interview with this agency, Payal has claimed that Kashyap stripped off in front of her and tried to molest her back in 2014.

However, Kashyap has got support from all quarters including his two ex-wives. Everybody has said that Kashyap has never misbehaved with them and in fact have been very protective about woman. They have rubbished Payal’s claims. Some of them have even threatened Payal with legal action for dragging their names into the controversy.

Agencies