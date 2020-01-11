Bhubaneswar: A committee of Higher Education Department has suggested major changes in recognition rules for private colleges by amending Sections 5 and 6 of Odisha Education Act, 1969

The panel, presided over by Saswat Mishra, Commissioner-cum-Secretary to the Department of Higher Education, reviewed suggestions from various educational agencies for session 2020-21 and expressed concern over mushrooming growth of private colleges, most of which lacked infrastructures and faculty that affected the quality of education.

In a bid to stop further deterioration of quality of higher education, the committee decided to refer to a joint inspection committee to consider increasing of seats, opening of new streams/subjects/courses (including PG course) in autonomous colleges for 2020-21 session. Application for non-autonomous colleges shall not be considered.

The committee decided to fix NAAC CGPA score 2.01 as a minimum requisite for degree colleges to apply for raising seats or opening new streams from the academic year 2020-21 and beyond. In the absence of NAAC scores the institution should have been ranked within 200 top National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

Also permission to open new degree colleges shall not be granted for at least five years from now, the committee concluded.

The department shall maintain a list of colleges having permission, recognition and affiliation on its website.

A joint team comprising members of university and a department authority will inspect colleges and make recommendations for grant of recognition to new institutions.