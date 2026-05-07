Bhubaneswar: In a crackdown under Operation Yatri Surakshya, the Special Task Force (STF) has arrested two persons and recovered five stolen mobile phones from their possession at Bhubaneswar rail way station, Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials said Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Das Santu, 18, of Kaitha pally Sahi in Ganjam district, and Chintha Anand, 35, of West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the STF team, led by SI P Pradhan, intercepted the duo early May 4 at Bhubaneswar railway station.

During the search, three mobile phones were recovered from Santu, while two were seized from Anand, officials said, adding that all the phones were stolen.