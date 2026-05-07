Chhatrapur: Masked miscreants made away with a donation box containing more than Rs 50 lakh from the famous Hanuman temple at Kumarbegapalli, apart from looting the gold and silver ornaments of the shrine in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The temple priests found the door locks broken when they opened the temple for rituals early Wednesday morning.

They also found gold and silver ornaments, apart from other valuables, missing from the shrine and informed the police. The burglary was captured in CCTV cameras installed at the shrine.

The footage showed two masked men entering the temple and decamping with golden eyes and forehead ornament (tikka) of Lord Hanuman, and silver ornaments like crowns, necklaces, bow, mace, mountain and other silverware.

On being informed, Chhatrapur MLA Krushna Chandra Nayak and SDPO Chandan Kumar Ghadei reached the spot.

Police have started an investigation after receiving the complaint from the temple authorities.