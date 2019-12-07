Nokia has unveiled its mid-range offering the Nokia 2.3 in Egypt. It is the latest budget variant by the company. This phone is being touted as a camera and entertainment-focused budget smartphone. While the device ships with Android 9 from the factory, Nokia claims it to be Android 10 ready. This phone features a 3D nano-textured cover with a ribbed pattern at the rear and also has a dedicated Google Assistant button.

Specifications: Nokia 2.3 comes equipped with a 6.2-inch display panel that offers a 720 x 1520 pixel resolution. It sports 19:9 display aspect ratio. This budget range offering is powered by a 2GHz quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC. This phone comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 512GB with the help of a microSD card.

On the camera front, Nokia 2.3 features a dual rear camera setup. While it offers a 13MP lens with an f/2.2 aperture + a 2MP depth sensor for the Portrait Mode and multiple bokeh effects on the back, it offers a 5MP selfie shooter. Nokia’s parent company HMD Global is also boasting of a Recommended Shot feature that takes 15 images before and after shutter press and then selects the best shot.

These apart, the Nokia 2.3 comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and also has Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS and micro USB. The phone weighs 183 grams.

According to Nokia, this phone will be made available in three colour options: Cyan Green, Sand and Charcoal. In Egypt, it is priced at 109 Euros (approx. Rs 8,625). The global launch of this phone is expected later this month. That said, Nokia 2.3 launch in India is yet to be confirmed by the company.