New Delhi: Nokia has suspended operations at a telecoms gear manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu, the company said Wednesday. This decision was taken after a large number of employees working at the Nokia plant tested positive for COVID-19.

Nokia did not disclose how many workers were at the plant in Sriperumbudur and how many had tested positive. However, a source informed that 42 of the employees have tested positive for coronavirus.

The company said it had already implemented measures such as social distancing and changes to canteen facilities.

The factory had begun operations in a restricted manner over the past few weeks, Nokia said in a statement. Operations were returning to normalcy restrictions were eased during the fourth phase of the lockdown. The country has eased lockdown norms to kick-start its economy which has been pummelled by the shutdown.

“We hope to resume operations soon at a restricted level with skeletal staff strength,” Nokia informed.

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO last week suspended operations at a recently re-opened plant on the outskirts of this city. It did so after nine workers tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The outbreaks at Nokia and OPPO underline the challenges of easing the two-month nationwide lockdown.

Agencies