Bhubaneswar: The State Election Commission Tuesday announced new dates for filing nominations for the upcoming three-tier Odisha Panchayat polls in constituencies where no nominations have been filed or have been rejected for various reasons.

According to the announcement, candidates for ward member, sarpanch, and panchayat samiti can file their nomination papers between January 29 and 31.

“The candidates are being given second chance to file nomination for panchayat elections to different wards, sarpanches and panchayat samiti in constituencies where no nominations were filled or nominations were rejected. We found that no application has been received from over 4,000 areas to contest the polls,” State Election Commissioner Aditya Prasad Padhi mentioned in a presser.

The notification in this regard will be officially released January 27, 2022.

The nomination papers will be verified February 1 and the nomination can be withdrawn February 4. The final list of candidates will be announced February 4 in the evening.

“If no candidates files the nominations from those places, the State Government will select the local representatives for the posts without election,” the SEC informed.

Odisha’s panchayat elections are set to begin February 16. The three-tier elections will take place in five stages February 16, 18, 20, 22, and 24. People will exercise their right to vote from 7 am to 1 pm. Votes will be counted at block and sadar levels February 26, 27 and 28.

PNN