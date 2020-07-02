Mumbai: Dancing sensation and actress Nora Fatehi has garnered over 14 million followers on Instagram, and to celebrate she has shared a moment that she believed has changed her life.

She posted a video in which she is seen doing a belly dance.

Recalling the moment, Nora wrote: “Celebrating 14 million with a throwback of this video which changed my life forever! Impromptu solo during my performance for Miss India awards 2018 Bangalore.. this video broke the internet and got me Dilbar.”

“I didn’t prepare for my solo, it was on the spot. I was just feeling the music. And for good luck i wore the same outfit in the Dilbar video too. Thank you for 14million, what a journey,” she added.

In a short time, Nora has established herself as one of the best dancers in Bollywood, with hits such as Manohari (Baahubali: The Beginning), Dilbar (Satyamev Jayate), O saki saki (Batla House), Kamariya (Stree) and Garmi in Street Dancer 3D.