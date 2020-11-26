Bhubaneswar: Normal life was affected in several parts of Odisha Thursday following a nationwide general strike called by ten central trade unions to protest changes in labour laws and privatisation of PSUs by the BJP-led NDA government.

Train services were disrupted for some time at several places as protesters blocked roads near in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Sambalpur, Bhadrak, Chhatrapur and Khalikot.

Vehicular movement was disrupted as passenger buses, trucks and other vehicles remained off the roads with protestors staging road blockades in many places and holding pickets at key junctions.

Members of Odisha Construction Workers’ Union (CITU) and several other organisations blocked roads on the national highway near Acharya Vihar in Bhubaneswar following which dozens of vehicles including night buses were seen stranded on both sides of the road.

In the state capital of Bhubaneswar, roads wore a deserted look with agitators staging pickets at several places in a bid to prevent people from proceeding to offices and other destinations.

Similar reports were received from places like Puri, Cuttack, Sambalpur, Bhadrak, Berhampur and Balasore.

In Rourkela, many buses, trucks and other vehicles were left stranded after the members of Rourkela Shramik Sangha and other organisations blocked the road and staged demonstrations at Birsamunda Chhak.

The strike remained by and large peaceful with no untoward incident reported from anywhere, police said adding that elaborate security arrangements were made to deal with any eventuality during the strike.

In addition to the ten major trade unions, employees’ organisations in banking, insurance, Railways as well as State and Central government sectors have also decided to take part in the one-day strike.

Shops, markets, business establishments, and other offices remained closed in most areas during the strike, police said.

It may be noted that the Odisha unit of Congress had also extended its support to the nationwide strike by the central trade unions.

