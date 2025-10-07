Cuttack: Normalcy returned to Cuttack city, which was affected by violence during immersion of Durga idols last week, as the Odisha government withdrew curfew and restored internet services Tuesday, a senior official said.

There was no report of any untoward incident in the last three days.

While the prohibitory order was imposed for 36 hours from 10 PM of October 5 till 10 AM October 7, internet services had been suspended for 48 hours in two phases from 7 PM of Sunday.

The measures had been taken in the wake of the violence and arson in Cuttack that originated during Goddess Durga idol immersion procession in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. The city witnessed another spell of violence Sunday evening, forcing the administration to impose restrictions like curfew and internet suspension, said Commissioner of Police, S Dev Datta Singh.

There was also no report of violence in any part of the city, even during the 12-hour bandh call given by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Monday, he said.

Nine people have so far been arrested in connection with the violence Sunday evening.

“The prohibitory order was imposed in 13 of the 20 police station areas of Cuttack city on Sunday after protestors attacked the security personnel, leaving 25 people, including 8 policemen injured,” the police commissioner said.

He said a total of 31 people, including 10 police personnel, were injured in the clashes Saturday and Sunday, and many shops were gutted or damaged.

The Commissioner of Police said that internet service was suspended to prevent “anti-social elements” from misusing the facility to spread rumours and disturb communal harmony.

Though curfew is not further extended and internet service has been restored, the government has decided to maintain tight security in the city for a few more days.

He said that 50 platoons (1,500 personnel) of police, along with eight companies of the central armed force, including Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel, are deployed to maintain the law and order situation.

Singh said the officials are also keeping a close watch on social media, which is found to be misused to spread rumours and hate among the communities.

Kali Puja and Kartik Puja are scheduled to be held this month, and the police would continue their strict vigil on the situation, the police officer said.

In an advisory, the Odisha Police have urged the people to verify information before sharing it on social media and to refrain from posting false and inflammatory content.

“Some individuals are creating an atmosphere of unrest in society by creating and spreading fake news. Strict action will be taken against those who are spreading and circulating false or misleading information,” the police said.

Meanwhile, there was a rush in marketplaces as people came out of their houses for shopping and to celebrate Gaja Laxmi Puja and Kumar Purnima Ustav Tuesday.

Cuttack Mayor Subhas Singh welcomed the government decision not to further extend curfew and restore internet, and asked the police to intensify patrolling and continue deployment of security personnel at identified sensitive pockets of the city.