Seoul: North Korea said Wednesday that it has “successfully” conducted a test-firing of a new-type of submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) a day earlier. It marked the North’s eighth known major missile test this year, Yonhap news agency reported.

“The new SLBM will greatly contribute to our country’s defense technology advancement and the Navy’s underwater operational capabilities,” the North’s official Korean Central News Agency said.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un did not inspect the firing.

On Tuesday, South Korea’s military had said that the North fired a short-range missile believed to be an SLBM from the vicinity of Sinpo, where its main submarine shipyard is located.

IANS