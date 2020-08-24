Seoul: Several media reports suggest that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is in a coma and that his sister Kim Yo-jong will take control over national and international matters in the country.

Chang Song-min, a former aide of former South Korea president Kim Dae-jung, reportedly claimed on social media that unless there was a coup d’etat or some serious health condition, no North Korean leader would entrust his authority to another person.

“I assess him (Kim Jong Un) to be in a coma, but his life has not ended,” Chang was quoted as saying by The Korea Herald.

“A complete succession structure has not been formed, so Kim Yo-jong is being brought to the fore as the vacuum cannot be maintained for a prolonged period,” he added.

Chang claims that his source of information regarding Kim’s apparent ‘comatose’ condition comes from China.

The Korea Herald claims that South Korea’s spy agency, in a closed door meeting, confided in lawmakers that Kim has reportedly set up a ruling system in which he shall share authority and responsibility with his most trusted aides.

However, these images of Kim out in the open were fake, claims Chang.

US President Donald Trump wished Kim ‘well’ amid reports of him undergoing a serious surgery

Trump, however, did not confirm or deny news reports that the North Korean leader was ailing and that his health was in grave danger.

“Well, these are reports that came out, and we don’t know. I’ve had a very good relationship with him. I wish him well because if he is in the kind of condition that the reports say, that the news is saying, that’s a very serious condition, as you know,” Trump told reporters during his daily White House news conference on coronavirus

CNN Monday said that the US is monitoring intelligence that suggests North Korea’s leader is in grave danger after undergoing a surger.

PNN/Agencies