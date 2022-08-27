Aradi/Rupsa: Back-to-back floods have dealt a severe blow to thousands of farmers in the northern districts of Odisha, including Bhadrak and Balasore. Sources said 20 villages in the four panchayats of Sundarpur, Olaga, Aradi and Nandapur under Sadar and Chandbali blocks have been severely affected by floods. Paddy saplings have been completely damaged in these villages.

Hectares of farmlands are still under floodwaters in many villages including Bodak, Kuleipada, Paratia, Doharapatana, Sundar pur, Khatuapatana, Phana, Aradi, Muan, Santatra, Bhuinpur, Koilakha, Bankamuhan, Batral and Champasahi villages. “Paddy plants submerged in floodwaters have turned rotten. There is no chance of a successful harvest this year. While our survival has turned difficult due to the floods, the administration has not provided us with relief,” locals lamented. They also demanded immediate assessment of crop loss and compensation. A large number of houses have also suffered damages due to floods at Doharapatana, Muan, Santara and Bodak. When contacted, Chandbali tehsildar Sushant Sutar informed that crop losses will be assessed soon and assistance will be provided as per government rules.

Reports from Rupsa said that over 30,000 hectares of farmlands are still submerged in floodwaters from Subarnarekha river in 18 panchayats under Basta block of Balasore district. Kharif paddy has been badly damaged. Officials of the agricultural department have already visited the flood-hit areas.

Floods caused by the Jalaka river have affected paddy farming in Gadapada, Routpada, Mathani, Dudhahansa, Basachakurai, Baharda, Kudia, Darada, Mukulisi and Idada while floodwaters from Subarnarekha have played havoc in Sathoshpur, Bhelora, Karua, Paunsakuli, Raghunathour, Kadarmya, Churmara and Putura panchayats. Farmers here also demanded an immediate survey of the crop loss and compensation. When contacted, Block Agriculture officer Harihar Nayak said that a team has been formed to assess the damage of crops