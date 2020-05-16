Lakhanpur: Northern revenue divisional commissioner (RDC) Niranjan Sahu Saturday visited the COVID-19 centre at Kanaktora in Jharsuguda district to review the administration’s preparedness in fighting coronavirus outbreak.

At the site, Sahu held discussions with district administration officials and reviewed the facilities.

It may be mentioned here that the RDC was given special charge of Jharsuguda by the state government to monitor COVID preparedness there.

Being a border district, COVID infrastructure and preparedness at Jharsuguda is crucial for the state as the district is an entry point for returnee migrant workers from Chhattisgarh and beyond.