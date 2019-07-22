Mumbai: There have been reports that superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who made his debut with ‘The Lion King’, was dating a London-based blogger.

Reports even suggested that his mother Gauri has met Aryan’s lady-love and is quite happy with her. However, if the latest reports are to be believed, Aryan is not dating the blogger but is in a serious relationship with Ananya Panday, daughter of actor Chunky Panday.

Ananya recently made her debut alongside Tiger Shroof and Tara Sutaria in Student of The Year 2. The report says that Aryan and Ananya have been friends from childhood and the fact Ananya being Suhana Khan’s best friend had brought them closer to each other. Aryan and Ananya apparently used to hang out together as kids and are seeing each other as adults.

On the work front, Ananya is busy with Pati Patni aur Woh also starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. On the other hand, Aryan is yet to make his official debut.