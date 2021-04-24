The second wave of COVID-19 has shaken the entire country. Almost every state in India is currently struggling for oxygen and lack of beds in hospitals and deaths.

With the novel coronavirus making situation bad to worse, there is terror everyone with more than 3 lakhs new cases every day. However, in this frightening environment, there is a village where even today, not a single case of covid-19 has been reported.

Interestingly, the village is completely protected from the epidemic. Actually, we are talking about Sukhpura village in Sikar district of Rajasthan.

On one hand, the world is facing the infection of Coronavirus, while on the other hand Sukhpura village, which has a population of about 3000 has not had a single case of infection so far.

This village of Rajasthan has kept itself completely safe from the epidemic, the biggest reason behind is the discipline and caution of the people living here. Last year, when the lockdown was caused by covid-19, the people of the village closed all the main roads and villagers also inspected people coming from outside before letting them inside the village.

During the lockdown last year, the people of the village, along with the administration, closed all the routes and set up isolation and quarantine centers outside the village itself.

Villagers also arranged for food and drink for people living in isolation and quarantine centers. Along with this, special attention was also taken to cleanliness in the village. Due to all these reasons, all the people of the village are safe even today.

The situation in Rajasthan has also worsened due to Corona. But Sukhpura village is a great example on how to stay safe not only in Rajasthan but in the whole country. If residents from other villages also follow the covid-19 guidelines properly, there would be a change in the pattern of the spread of the novel coronavirus.