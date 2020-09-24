It is very important to have good sleep for a healthy life. Not having good sleep can seriously have bad effect on our health. But, in this busy world, not everyone gets a good night’s sleep after a full day of hard work.
Some people do not sleep long enough even after lying in bed or happen to frequently wake up in intervals at night, due to which they are not able to sleep properly. There are various reasons for not getting enough sleep.
Most of the time, it is due to depression, worries and thoughts. However, lack of sleep can only increase these negative thoughts. So, it is better to have a good sleep and start the day fresh and strong.
Lack of sleep or lack of proper sleep at night spoils the whole routine, which adversely affects not only your work but mental condition. Therefore, it is important to pay attention to this problem in time.
If you have this problem often, then concern a doctor at least once. Apart from this, you can include some things in your food, which will help you get a good sleep.
- A glass of warm milk should be taken shortly before bed at night. It provides you calcium, Tryptophan and serotonin which are helpful in getting good sleep.
- Intake of Cherry can be beneficial for you. Cherry is rich in melatonin, which is effective for getting a good sleep. According to experts, eating a handful of cherries before bed is good for sleep. You can also take cherry juice if you want.
- Eating almonds is also very beneficial for the brain and overall health. So eating some almonds daily can be beneficial for you. It contains abundant magnesium, which reduces stress, allowing you to have a sound sleep.
- Some people have a habit of drinking tea, but it is not good to take more caffeine before going to bed. So you can drink herbal tea before sleeping at night. Herbal tea is also good for your health and it also promotes good sleep.
