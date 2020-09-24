It is very important to have good sleep for a healthy life. Not having good sleep can seriously have bad effect on our health. But, in this busy world, not everyone gets a good night’s sleep after a full day of hard work.

Some people do not sleep long enough even after lying in bed or happen to frequently wake up in intervals at night, due to which they are not able to sleep properly. There are various reasons for not getting enough sleep.

Most of the time, it is due to depression, worries and thoughts. However, lack of sleep can only increase these negative thoughts. So, it is better to have a good sleep and start the day fresh and strong.

Lack of sleep or lack of proper sleep at night spoils the whole routine, which adversely affects not only your work but mental condition. Therefore, it is important to pay attention to this problem in time.

If you have this problem often, then concern a doctor at least once. Apart from this, you can include some things in your food, which will help you get a good sleep.