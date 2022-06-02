New Delhi: The murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala has infuriated inter-gang rivalries, as gangsters are now vowing to avenge the late singer’s death.

In a latest development, a Haryana-based gangster has announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh on social media for information on the killers of Moosewala.

Moosewala, 29, was brutally murdered on May 29 by assailants who fired multiple rounds at him near his native village in Punjab’s Mansa district. He was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

“It’s a request to everyone that if anyone has information about the killers of Moosewala, Rs 5 lakh reward will be given for the information and the name of the informer will be kept secret,” a post on the Facebook page of gangster Bhupi Rana read.

Rana is currently lodged in jail in Karnal.

Wednesday, Delhi-based Neeraj Bawana gang had threatened to launch a retaliatory attack in the wake of Moosewala’s killing. The gang had vowed to deliver results in just two days. The message was uploaded by a Facebook profile by the name of ‘Neeraj Bawana Delhi NCR’.

Neeraj Bawana is one of Delhi’s top gangsters, and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

The Facebook story also tagged other gangs viz. Tillu Tajpuriya gang, and Davinder Bambiha and Kaushal Gurgaon gang. The vile threat has been possibly issued to the rival gangs of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who has been accused of planning the singer’s murder.

IANS