New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Wednesday his government will implement the ‘Centre’s decision’. The Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi, Anil Baijal had recently passed an order. It overturned the decision on reservation of state-run and private hospitals in the national capital for Delhiites. Arvind Kejriwal said he will abide by Baijal’s as ‘this is not the time for disagreement and arguments’.

Kejriwal was addressing Wednesday an online media briefing. He said his government has ‘unprecedented challenges’ ahead. This is because data shows that COVID-19 cases will rapidly increase in Delhi in the coming days.

Honest effort

Delhi will need 1.5 lakh beds in healthcare facilities by July 31 once people start coming to the city for treatment from other states. Kejriwal asserted that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dispensation will make an ‘honest effort’ to provide medical treatment to all.

The chief minister said of the 1.5 lakh beds, it is estimated that 80,000 will be required for Delhiites. He added that the calculation is based on numbers that show 50 per cent of the beds in hospitals in the national capital were occupied by those from other states.

Not the time for politics

“People are saying that the Centre and LG do not have power to reject the decision of an elected government. However, we will implement the Centre’s decision and LG’s order in letter and spirit. This is not the time for disagreement and arguments. I want to send a message to those in government and political parties that it will be implemented,” Kejriwal said.

“This is not the time to do politics. All of us have to fight together and defeat COVID-19,” Kejriwal added. He also said that in future he himself will step out to supervise a number of issues. Among them would be preparations to convert hotels and banquet halls into healthcare facilities.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said the number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi will explode to 5.5 lakh by July-end.

Request for other states

At the media briefing, Kejriwal also requested various state governments to ramp up their medical infrastructure. This will help so that most people do not need to come to Delhi for better treatment.

Mass movement

The chief minister urged Delhiites to make three things ‘a mass movement’. They are: wearing masks, following social distancing and washing hands.

“COVID-19 cases are increasing very fast. We have to protect ourselves. If somebody is not following these three norms then that person is in great danger. We request everyone with folded hands to do these things,” asserted Kejriwal.

So far 31,000 coronavirus cases have been reported in Delhi and of these, 18,000 are active. Around 15,000 COVID-19 patients are being treated in home isolation, informed Kejriwal.

No shortage of beds

According to the chief minister, around 1,900 COVID-19 patients got beds in hospitals in the last eight days in Delhi. He said that there are still 42,00 vacant beds and no one will be denied treatments. Kejriwal made the claim in the backdrop of people facing a shortage of beds in healthcare facilities.

Kejriwal, went into self-quarantine till Tuesday evening after developing fever and a sore throat. He thanked people for wishing him a speedy recovery, adding that he was feeling well now.

PTI