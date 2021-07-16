Nayagarh: Eminent freedom fighter Ishwar Bisoi belonging to Majhiankhanda village of Ranapur block in Nayagarh district breathed his last Friday. He was suffering from age-related ailments for the last few days, family sources informed.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his condolences on the demise of Ishwar Bisoi.

Taking to his personal Twitter handle, Patnaik wrote in Odia, “I am saddened to learn about the death of the eminent freedom fighter Ishwar Bisoi. His immense patriotism and bravery as a soldier of the Azad Hind Fauj will always be remembered. May departed Bisoi’s soul rest in peace. I extend my heartfelt compassion to the bereaved family members as well.”

It is pertinent to mention, Bisoi had joined Azad Hind Fauj in 1945 and was put behind the bars in Rangoon Central Jail. He was awarded ‘Rashtrapati Samman’ in 2018 for his exceptional contribution to India’s freedom movement.

