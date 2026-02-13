Cuttack: Noted Odia playback singer Geeta Patnaik was admitted to a private hospital here Friday after she suffered a brain stroke, her family said.

Her condition is stated to be very critical, and she is undergoing treatment at the ICU, her husband Gopal Batra told reporters.

“The doctors have not given any assurance on her recovery or survival as of now. Her blood pressure shot up and caused several clots in the brain,” Batra said.

Another relative of Patnaik said that she is on ventilator support and is under constant observation of neurosurgeons.

Patnaik developed uneasiness while attending a literary meeting in Bhubaneswar Thursday night and was rushed to Capital Hospital around 1 am. She was shifted to the private hospital in Cuttack around 3 am.

Geeta Patnaik, a co-singer of veteran Odia singer Akshaya Mohanty, had lent her voice to many superhit old Odia songs such as ‘Phur Kina Udigala Bani’ of Jajabar movie and remained active in the industry for around three decades.